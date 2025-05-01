Skip to main content
Back

Special Products definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Binomial
    An algebraic expression containing exactly two distinct terms, often combined by addition or subtraction.
  • Monomial
    An algebraic expression consisting of a single term, which may include a coefficient and variable(s).
  • Trinomial
    An algebraic expression made up of three distinct terms, typically resulting from special product formulas.
  • Perfect Square Trinomial
    A three-term polynomial formed by squaring a binomial, featuring a specific pattern in its coefficients.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor that multiplies a variable or term in an algebraic expression.
  • Exponent
    A number indicating how many times a base is used as a factor in repeated multiplication.
  • FOIL Method
    A technique for multiplying two binomials by combining products of First, Outside, Inside, and Last terms.
  • Special Product Formula
    A shortcut for multiplying certain polynomial expressions, such as binomials, to simplify calculations.
  • Square of a Binomial
    A formula that expands the square of a two-term expression into a three-term polynomial.
  • Difference of Squares
    A formula yielding a two-term result when multiplying conjugate binomials, eliminating the middle terms.
  • Conjugate
    A pair of binomials with identical terms but opposite signs, used in special product formulas.
  • Term
    A single part of an algebraic expression, separated by addition or subtraction, which may include variables and coefficients.
  • Product
    The result of multiplying two or more algebraic expressions or numbers.
  • Variable
    A symbol representing an unknown value in an algebraic expression, often denoted by letters.
  • Polynomial
    An expression consisting of one or more terms, each with variables raised to whole number exponents.