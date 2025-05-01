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Binomial An algebraic expression containing exactly two distinct terms, often combined by addition or subtraction. Monomial An algebraic expression consisting of a single term, which may include a coefficient and variable(s). Trinomial An algebraic expression made up of three distinct terms, typically resulting from special product formulas. Perfect Square Trinomial A three-term polynomial formed by squaring a binomial, featuring a specific pattern in its coefficients. Coefficient A numerical factor that multiplies a variable or term in an algebraic expression. Exponent A number indicating how many times a base is used as a factor in repeated multiplication. FOIL Method A technique for multiplying two binomials by combining products of First, Outside, Inside, and Last terms. Special Product Formula A shortcut for multiplying certain polynomial expressions, such as binomials, to simplify calculations. Square of a Binomial A formula that expands the square of a two-term expression into a three-term polynomial. Difference of Squares A formula yielding a two-term result when multiplying conjugate binomials, eliminating the middle terms. Conjugate A pair of binomials with identical terms but opposite signs, used in special product formulas. Term A single part of an algebraic expression, separated by addition or subtraction, which may include variables and coefficients. Product The result of multiplying two or more algebraic expressions or numbers. Variable A symbol representing an unknown value in an algebraic expression, often denoted by letters. Polynomial An expression consisting of one or more terms, each with variables raised to whole number exponents.
Special Products definitions
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