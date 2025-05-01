Binomial An algebraic expression containing exactly two distinct terms, often combined by addition or subtraction.

Monomial An algebraic expression consisting of a single term, which may include a coefficient and variable(s).

Trinomial An algebraic expression made up of three distinct terms, typically resulting from special product formulas.

Perfect Square Trinomial A three-term polynomial formed by squaring a binomial, featuring a specific pattern in its coefficients.

Coefficient A numerical factor that multiplies a variable or term in an algebraic expression.

Exponent A number indicating how many times a base is used as a factor in repeated multiplication.