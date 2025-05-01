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What is the formula for squaring a binomial of the form (a + b)^2? The formula is a^2 + 2ab + b^2. What is the formula for squaring a binomial of the form (a - b)^2? The formula is a^2 - 2ab + b^2. What is the formula for multiplying conjugate binomials (a + b)(a - b)? The formula is a^2 - b^2, known as the difference of squares. What is a common mistake students make when squaring a binomial? They often forget the middle term and write a^2 + b^2 instead of a^2 + 2ab + b^2. What is the result called when you square a binomial? The result is called a perfect square trinomial. How do you find the middle term when squaring a binomial (a + b)^2? The middle term is 2ab, which is two times the product of the two terms. What happens to the sign of the middle term when squaring (a - b)? The middle term becomes negative, resulting in -2ab. When squaring (3x - 1), what is the value of a and b? a is 3x and b is 1. What is (3x - 1)^2 simplified using the special product formula? It is 9x^2 - 6x + 1. What is the result of multiplying (x + 7)(x - 7) using the difference of squares formula? The result is x^2 - 49. What are conjugate binomials? Conjugate binomials are pairs like (a + b) and (a - b) with the same terms but opposite signs. What is the result of multiplying (5x - 3)(5x + 3) using the difference of squares formula? The result is 25x^2 - 9. How do you square a term like (3x)^2? You square both the coefficient and the variable, resulting in 9x^2. What happens to the middle terms when multiplying conjugates (a + b)(a - b)? The middle terms always cancel, leaving only a^2 - b^2. Why are special product formulas useful when working with polynomials? They simplify and speed up the process of multiplying binomials, making polynomial operations more efficient.
Special Products quiz
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