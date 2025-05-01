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Special Products quiz

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  • What is the formula for squaring a binomial of the form (a + b)^2?
    The formula is a^2 + 2ab + b^2.
  • What is the formula for squaring a binomial of the form (a - b)^2?
    The formula is a^2 - 2ab + b^2.
  • What is the formula for multiplying conjugate binomials (a + b)(a - b)?
    The formula is a^2 - b^2, known as the difference of squares.
  • What is a common mistake students make when squaring a binomial?
    They often forget the middle term and write a^2 + b^2 instead of a^2 + 2ab + b^2.
  • What is the result called when you square a binomial?
    The result is called a perfect square trinomial.
  • How do you find the middle term when squaring a binomial (a + b)^2?
    The middle term is 2ab, which is two times the product of the two terms.
  • What happens to the sign of the middle term when squaring (a - b)?
    The middle term becomes negative, resulting in -2ab.
  • When squaring (3x - 1), what is the value of a and b?
    a is 3x and b is 1.
  • What is (3x - 1)^2 simplified using the special product formula?
    It is 9x^2 - 6x + 1.
  • What is the result of multiplying (x + 7)(x - 7) using the difference of squares formula?
    The result is x^2 - 49.
  • What are conjugate binomials?
    Conjugate binomials are pairs like (a + b) and (a - b) with the same terms but opposite signs.
  • What is the result of multiplying (5x - 3)(5x + 3) using the difference of squares formula?
    The result is 25x^2 - 9.
  • How do you square a term like (3x)^2?
    You square both the coefficient and the variable, resulting in 9x^2.
  • What happens to the middle terms when multiplying conjugates (a + b)(a - b)?
    The middle terms always cancel, leaving only a^2 - b^2.
  • Why are special product formulas useful when working with polynomials?
    They simplify and speed up the process of multiplying binomials, making polynomial operations more efficient.