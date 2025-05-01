What is the formula for squaring a binomial of the form (a + b)^2? The formula is a^2 + 2ab + b^2.

What is the formula for squaring a binomial of the form (a - b)^2? The formula is a^2 - 2ab + b^2.

What is the formula for multiplying conjugate binomials (a + b)(a - b)? The formula is a^2 - b^2, known as the difference of squares.

What is a common mistake students make when squaring a binomial? They often forget the middle term and write a^2 + b^2 instead of a^2 + 2ab + b^2.

What is the result called when you square a binomial? The result is called a perfect square trinomial.

How do you find the middle term when squaring a binomial (a + b)^2? The middle term is 2ab, which is two times the product of the two terms.