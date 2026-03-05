Squaring a binomial is a common algebraic operation that can be simplified using special product formulas, making the process faster and less error-prone than expanding with the FOIL method. When you have an expression like y + 5 squared, it fits the pattern of (a + b)², where a and b represent any terms—letters, numbers, or combinations thereof. The formula for squaring a binomial in this form is:

\[ (a + b)^2 = a^2 + 2ab + b^2 \]

This means the square of the binomial equals the square of the first term, plus twice the product of the two terms, plus the square of the second term. A common mistake is to think that (a + b)² equals a² + b², but the middle term 2ab is essential and cannot be omitted.

For example, in (y + 5)², identify a = y and b = 5. Applying the formula:

\[ y^2 + 2 \times y \times 5 + 5^2 = y^2 + 10y + 25 \]

This result is known as a perfect square trinomial, a quadratic expression that arises from squaring a binomial. Recognizing perfect square trinomials is useful for factoring and solving quadratic equations later on.

When the binomial involves subtraction, such as (3x - 1)², the formula adjusts slightly to:

\[ (a - b)^2 = a^2 - 2ab + b^2 \]

Here, the sign of the middle term matches the sign in the binomial, while the last term remains positive. For (3x - 1)², treat a = 3x and b = 1. Remember to square the entire term 3x, not just the variable:

\[ (3x)^2 = 9x^2 \]

Applying the formula:

\[ 9x^2 - 2 \times 3x \times 1 + 1^2 = 9x^2 - 6x + 1 \]

Understanding how to square binomials efficiently helps simplify algebraic expressions and prepares you for more advanced topics such as factoring, quadratic equations, and polynomial identities. Mastery of these special product formulas enhances problem-solving speed and accuracy in algebra.