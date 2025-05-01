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Distributive Property A rule connecting multiplication with addition or subtraction, enabling multiplication across all terms inside parentheses. Parentheses Symbols used to group terms in expressions, indicating which operations should be performed together. Variable A symbol representing an unknown value, often used in algebraic expressions to generalize mathematical relationships. Constant A fixed value that does not change within an expression, often multiplied or added to variables. Term A single part of an expression, which may be a number, a variable, or a product of both. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an algebraic term, indicating how many times the variable is counted. Expression A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and operations, but lacking an equality sign. Addition An operation combining two or more values to produce their sum, often used inside parentheses in algebra. Subtraction An operation finding the difference between values, treated as adding a negative in algebraic contexts. Multiplication An operation scaling one value by another, distributed across terms inside parentheses using the distributive property. Order of Operations A set of rules determining the sequence in which calculations are performed in mathematical expressions. Simplification The process of rewriting an expression in a more concise form, often by removing parentheses and combining like terms. Polynomial An expression consisting of multiple terms, each with variables raised to whole number exponents and coefficients. Commutative Property A rule stating that the order of multiplication does not affect the result, allowing flexibility in distributing constants.
The Distributive Property definitions
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