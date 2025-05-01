Distributive Property A rule connecting multiplication with addition or subtraction, enabling multiplication across all terms inside parentheses.

Parentheses Symbols used to group terms in expressions, indicating which operations should be performed together.

Variable A symbol representing an unknown value, often used in algebraic expressions to generalize mathematical relationships.

Constant A fixed value that does not change within an expression, often multiplied or added to variables.

Term A single part of an expression, which may be a number, a variable, or a product of both.

Coefficient A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an algebraic term, indicating how many times the variable is counted.