The distributive property is a fundamental algebraic principle that connects multiplication and addition (or subtraction) by allowing multiplication to be distributed across terms inside parentheses. Specifically, for any numbers or variables a, b, and c, the expression a × (b + c) can be expanded to a × b + a × c. This property also applies to subtraction, since subtraction can be viewed as adding a negative number, so a × (b − c) = a × b − a × c. Understanding this property is essential because it enables simplification of expressions where direct addition or subtraction inside parentheses is not possible, especially when variables are involved.

For example, consider the expression 2 × (4 + 5). Using the order of operations, you would first add 4 and 5 to get 9, then multiply by 2 to get 18. Alternatively, applying the distributive property, you multiply 2 by 4 and 2 by 5 separately, resulting in 2 × 4 + 2 × 5 = 8 + 10 = 18. Both methods yield the same result, confirming the validity of the distributive property.

When variables are present, the distributive property becomes especially useful. For instance, in the expression 4 × (x − 8), since x is unknown, you cannot simplify inside the parentheses. Instead, distribute the 4 to both terms: 4 × x − 4 × 8 = 4x − 32. This process removes the parentheses and simplifies the expression.

More complex expressions with multiple terms inside parentheses also follow the distributive property. Take (4x + 2y − 7z) × 3 as an example. Even though the multiplier 3 is on the right side, multiplication is commutative, so the distributive property still applies. Distribute 3 to each term: 3 × 4x + 3 × 2y − 3 × 7z = 12x + 6y − 21z. This demonstrates that the distributive property works regardless of the number of terms inside the parentheses or the position of the multiplier.

In summary, the distributive property is a powerful tool in algebra that facilitates the expansion and simplification of expressions involving multiplication over addition or subtraction. It ensures that multiplication can be applied to each term inside parentheses individually, which is crucial for working with variables and complex expressions. Mastery of this property enhances problem-solving skills and lays the groundwork for more advanced algebraic concepts.