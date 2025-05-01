What does the distributive property allow us to do with multiplication and parentheses? It allows us to distribute multiplication across all terms inside the parentheses, whether they are added or subtracted.

How is the distributive property written for addition? a(b + c) = ab + ac.

How is the distributive property written for subtraction? a(b - c) = ab - ac.

Why does the distributive property work for subtraction as well as addition? Because subtraction can be thought of as adding a negative number, so the property applies similarly.

What is the result of applying the distributive property to 2(4 + 5)? 2(4 + 5) = 2×4 + 2×5 = 8 + 10 = 18.

Why might you need to use the distributive property instead of just following the order of operations? Because the terms inside the parentheses may include variables, making addition or subtraction impossible without distribution.