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The Quadratic Formula definitions

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  • Quadratic Equation
    An expression in standard form with a squared variable, linear term, and constant, used to find specific values for the variable.
  • Standard Form
    A format for expressing equations as ax² + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are coefficients.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical value multiplying a variable in an equation, such as a, b, or c in a quadratic.
  • Quadratic Formula
    A method for finding solutions to any quadratic equation by substituting coefficients into a specific formula.
  • Discriminant
    The value under the radical in the quadratic formula, indicating the number and type of solutions.
  • Radical
    A mathematical symbol representing the square root operation, used in the quadratic formula.
  • Perfect Square
    A number whose square root is an integer, simplifying solution steps in quadratic equations.
  • Solution
    A value for the variable that satisfies the equation, determined by the quadratic formula.
  • Real Solution
    A solution resulting in a tangible number, indicated by a positive or zero discriminant.
  • Imaginary Solution
    A solution involving the square root of a negative number, occurring when the discriminant is negative.
  • Root
    A value where the quadratic equation equals zero, found using the quadratic formula.
  • Plus or Minus Sign
    A symbol in the quadratic formula that allows for two possible values, leading to multiple solutions.
  • Completing the Square
    A technique for solving quadratics by transforming the equation into a perfect square trinomial.
  • Trinomial
    An algebraic expression with three terms, commonly seen in quadratic equations.
  • Square Root
    A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number, used in finding solutions.