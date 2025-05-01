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Quadratic Equation An expression in standard form with a squared variable, linear term, and constant, used to find specific values for the variable. Standard Form A format for expressing equations as ax² + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are coefficients. Coefficient A numerical value multiplying a variable in an equation, such as a, b, or c in a quadratic. Quadratic Formula A method for finding solutions to any quadratic equation by substituting coefficients into a specific formula. Discriminant The value under the radical in the quadratic formula, indicating the number and type of solutions. Radical A mathematical symbol representing the square root operation, used in the quadratic formula. Perfect Square A number whose square root is an integer, simplifying solution steps in quadratic equations. Solution A value for the variable that satisfies the equation, determined by the quadratic formula. Real Solution A solution resulting in a tangible number, indicated by a positive or zero discriminant. Imaginary Solution A solution involving the square root of a negative number, occurring when the discriminant is negative. Root A value where the quadratic equation equals zero, found using the quadratic formula. Plus or Minus Sign A symbol in the quadratic formula that allows for two possible values, leading to multiple solutions. Completing the Square A technique for solving quadratics by transforming the equation into a perfect square trinomial. Trinomial An algebraic expression with three terms, commonly seen in quadratic equations. Square Root A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number, used in finding solutions.
The Quadratic Formula definitions
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