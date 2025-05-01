Quadratic Equation An expression in standard form with a squared variable, linear term, and constant, used to find specific values for the variable.

Standard Form A format for expressing equations as ax² + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are coefficients.

Coefficient A numerical value multiplying a variable in an equation, such as a, b, or c in a quadratic.

Quadratic Formula A method for finding solutions to any quadratic equation by substituting coefficients into a specific formula.

Discriminant The value under the radical in the quadratic formula, indicating the number and type of solutions.

Radical A mathematical symbol representing the square root operation, used in the quadratic formula.