Solving quadratic equations can be efficiently done using the quadratic formula, which provides solutions for any quadratic equation in standard form \(ax^2 + bx + c = 0\). The quadratic formula is expressed as:

\[x = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a}\]

This formula allows you to find the roots of the quadratic equation by substituting the coefficients a, b, and c directly into the equation. The term under the square root, called the discriminant (\(\Delta = b^2 - 4ac\)), determines the nature and number of solutions. If the discriminant is positive, there are two distinct real solutions; if it is zero, there is exactly one real solution; and if it is negative, the solutions are complex or imaginary.

For example, consider the quadratic equation \$2x^2 - 3x - 5 = 0\(. Here, \)a = 2\(, \)b = -3\(, and \)c = -5\(. Plugging these into the quadratic formula gives:

\[x = \frac{-(-3) \pm \sqrt{(-3)^2 - 4(2)(-5)}}{2(2)} = \frac{3 \pm \sqrt{9 + 40}}{4} = \frac{3 \pm \sqrt{49}}{4} = \frac{3 \pm 7}{4}\]

This results in two solutions:

\[x = \frac{3 + 7}{4} = \frac{10}{4} = \frac{5}{2} \quad \text{and} \quad x = \frac{3 - 7}{4} = \frac{-4}{4} = -1\]

In another case, for the quadratic \)x^2 - 8x + 16 = 0\(, where \)a = 1\(, \)b = -8\(, and \)c = 16\(, the discriminant is zero:

\[x = \frac{-(-8) \pm \sqrt{(-8)^2 - 4(1)(16)}}{2(1)} = \frac{8 \pm \sqrt{64 - 64}}{2} = \frac{8 \pm 0}{2} = 4\]

This means there is only one solution, \)x = 4$, which is also called a repeated or double root.

Understanding how to apply the quadratic formula and interpret the discriminant is essential for solving any quadratic equation, especially when factoring or completing the square becomes cumbersome. Always remember to substitute the coefficients carefully and simplify step-by-step. Additionally, verifying your solutions by plugging them back into the original equation ensures accuracy and reinforces comprehension of quadratic functions and their roots.