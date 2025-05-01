What is the quadratic formula used to solve any quadratic equation? The quadratic formula is x = -b ± √(b² - 4ac) / (2a).

What do the variables a, b, and c represent in the quadratic formula? They are the coefficients from the quadratic equation in standard form ax² + bx + c = 0.

What is the discriminant in the quadratic formula? The discriminant is the expression b² - 4ac found under the square root in the formula.

How does the discriminant determine the number of real solutions? If the discriminant is positive, there are two real solutions; if zero, one real solution; if negative, two imaginary solutions.

What is the first step when using the quadratic formula to solve an equation? Identify the values of a, b, and c from the equation in standard form.

What happens if the square root in the quadratic formula is zero? You get only one real solution for the quadratic equation.