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The Quadratic Formula quiz

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  • What is the quadratic formula used to solve any quadratic equation?
    The quadratic formula is x = -b ± √(b² - 4ac) / (2a).
  • What do the variables a, b, and c represent in the quadratic formula?
    They are the coefficients from the quadratic equation in standard form ax² + bx + c = 0.
  • What is the discriminant in the quadratic formula?
    The discriminant is the expression b² - 4ac found under the square root in the formula.
  • How does the discriminant determine the number of real solutions?
    If the discriminant is positive, there are two real solutions; if zero, one real solution; if negative, two imaginary solutions.
  • What is the first step when using the quadratic formula to solve an equation?
    Identify the values of a, b, and c from the equation in standard form.
  • What happens if the square root in the quadratic formula is zero?
    You get only one real solution for the quadratic equation.
  • What is the result if the discriminant is negative?
    The equation has no real solutions and two imaginary solutions.
  • How do you check if your solutions from the quadratic formula are correct?
    Plug the solutions back into the original quadratic equation to verify they satisfy it.
  • What is the solution to 2x² - 3x - 5 = 0 using the quadratic formula?
    The solutions are x = 5/2 and x = -1.
  • What is the solution to x² - 8x + 16 = 0 using the quadratic formula?
    The solution is x = 4.
  • What does the plus or minus sign (±) in the quadratic formula indicate?
    It means you must calculate both the addition and subtraction to find two possible solutions.
  • How can you quickly determine the number and type of solutions without solving the equation?
    Calculate the discriminant and check its sign: positive, zero, or negative.
  • What is the discriminant for 2x² + 3x - 2 = 0 and what does it indicate?
    The discriminant is 25, which is positive, so there are two real solutions.
  • What is the discriminant for 4x² + x + 2 = 0 and what does it indicate?
    The discriminant is -31, which is negative, so there are two imaginary solutions.
  • What is the discriminant for x² - 10x + 25 = 0 and what does it indicate?
    The discriminant is 0, so there is one real solution.