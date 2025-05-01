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What is the quadratic formula used to solve any quadratic equation? The quadratic formula is x = -b ± √(b² - 4ac) / (2a). What do the variables a, b, and c represent in the quadratic formula? They are the coefficients from the quadratic equation in standard form ax² + bx + c = 0. What is the discriminant in the quadratic formula? The discriminant is the expression b² - 4ac found under the square root in the formula. How does the discriminant determine the number of real solutions? If the discriminant is positive, there are two real solutions; if zero, one real solution; if negative, two imaginary solutions. What is the first step when using the quadratic formula to solve an equation? Identify the values of a, b, and c from the equation in standard form. What happens if the square root in the quadratic formula is zero? You get only one real solution for the quadratic equation. What is the result if the discriminant is negative? The equation has no real solutions and two imaginary solutions. How do you check if your solutions from the quadratic formula are correct? Plug the solutions back into the original quadratic equation to verify they satisfy it. What is the solution to 2x² - 3x - 5 = 0 using the quadratic formula? The solutions are x = 5/2 and x = -1. What is the solution to x² - 8x + 16 = 0 using the quadratic formula? The solution is x = 4. What does the plus or minus sign (±) in the quadratic formula indicate? It means you must calculate both the addition and subtraction to find two possible solutions. How can you quickly determine the number and type of solutions without solving the equation? Calculate the discriminant and check its sign: positive, zero, or negative. What is the discriminant for 2x² + 3x - 2 = 0 and what does it indicate? The discriminant is 25, which is positive, so there are two real solutions. What is the discriminant for 4x² + x + 2 = 0 and what does it indicate? The discriminant is -31, which is negative, so there are two imaginary solutions. What is the discriminant for x² - 10x + 25 = 0 and what does it indicate? The discriminant is 0, so there is one real solution.
The Quadratic Formula quiz
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