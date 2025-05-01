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Quadratic Equation An expression involving a squared variable, often set equal to a constant, forming a second-degree polynomial. Square Root Property A method for solving equations with an isolated squared term, yielding both positive and negative solutions. Binomial A two-term algebraic expression, which can be squared and solved using the square root property. Constant A fixed value in an equation, often found on the side opposite the squared term when applying solution methods. Imaginary Solution A result involving the square root of a negative number, represented with the imaginary unit. Imaginary Unit A symbol denoting the square root of negative one, used to express solutions to equations with negative radicands. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable, affecting the process of isolating the squared term. Exponent A value indicating repeated multiplication, such as the power of two in quadratic equations. Polynomial An algebraic expression consisting of terms with variables raised to whole-number powers. Product Property A rule allowing the separation of a square root into the product of two square roots, useful for simplifying negative radicands. Radicand The value under a square root symbol, which determines whether solutions are real or imaginary. Complex Number A number combining real and imaginary parts, often resulting from square roots of negative values. Factored Form An arrangement of an equation where expressions are written as products, sometimes used before applying solution methods. Solution A value for the variable that satisfies the equation, found by isolating and simplifying terms. Practice Problem An example provided for students to apply learned methods and reinforce understanding of solution techniques.
The Square Root Property definitions
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