Quadratic Equation An expression involving a squared variable, often set equal to a constant, forming a second-degree polynomial.

Square Root Property A method for solving equations with an isolated squared term, yielding both positive and negative solutions.

Binomial A two-term algebraic expression, which can be squared and solved using the square root property.

Constant A fixed value in an equation, often found on the side opposite the squared term when applying solution methods.

Imaginary Solution A result involving the square root of a negative number, represented with the imaginary unit.

Imaginary Unit A symbol denoting the square root of negative one, used to express solutions to equations with negative radicands.