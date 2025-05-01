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The Square Root Property definitions

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  • Quadratic Equation
    An expression involving a squared variable, often set equal to a constant, forming a second-degree polynomial.
  • Square Root Property
    A method for solving equations with an isolated squared term, yielding both positive and negative solutions.
  • Binomial
    A two-term algebraic expression, which can be squared and solved using the square root property.
  • Constant
    A fixed value in an equation, often found on the side opposite the squared term when applying solution methods.
  • Imaginary Solution
    A result involving the square root of a negative number, represented with the imaginary unit.
  • Imaginary Unit
    A symbol denoting the square root of negative one, used to express solutions to equations with negative radicands.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplying a variable, affecting the process of isolating the squared term.
  • Exponent
    A value indicating repeated multiplication, such as the power of two in quadratic equations.
  • Polynomial
    An algebraic expression consisting of terms with variables raised to whole-number powers.
  • Product Property
    A rule allowing the separation of a square root into the product of two square roots, useful for simplifying negative radicands.
  • Radicand
    The value under a square root symbol, which determines whether solutions are real or imaginary.
  • Complex Number
    A number combining real and imaginary parts, often resulting from square roots of negative values.
  • Factored Form
    An arrangement of an equation where expressions are written as products, sometimes used before applying solution methods.
  • Solution
    A value for the variable that satisfies the equation, found by isolating and simplifying terms.
  • Practice Problem
    An example provided for students to apply learned methods and reinforce understanding of solution techniques.