What is the square root property used for when solving quadratic equations? It is used to solve equations where a squared term is isolated, allowing us to take the square root of both sides to find the solution.

What is the general form of a quadratic equation suitable for the square root property? The form is x^2 = k, where k is a constant.

What are the solutions to x^2 = k according to the square root property? The solutions are x = ±√k, meaning both the positive and negative square roots.

Why do we include both positive and negative square roots when solving x^2 = k? Because both (positive)^2 and (negative)^2 yield the same positive value k.

How do you solve 4x^2 - 8 = 0 using the square root property? Isolate x^2 to get x^2 = 2, then x = ±√2.

What is the solution to x^2 = 16? x = ±4, since √16 = 4.