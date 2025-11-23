When solving quadratic equations, not all can be factored easily, so alternative methods are necessary. One effective technique is the square root property, which applies when a squared term is isolated on one side of the equation. If you have an equation in the form \(x^2 = k\), where \(k\) is a constant, you can solve for \(x\) by taking the square root of both sides. This process cancels the square and leaves you with \(x = \pm \sqrt{k}\). The plus-minus symbol (\(\pm\)) is crucial because both the positive and negative roots satisfy the equation, as squaring either will return the original positive value.

For example, if \(x^2 = 16\), then \(x = \pm \sqrt{16} = \pm 4\). Both \$4\( and \)-4\( are solutions since \)4^2 = 16\( and \)(-4)^2 = 16\(.

Consider the equation \)4x^2 - 8 = 0\(. To solve using the square root property, first isolate the squared term by adding 8 to both sides: \)4x^2 = 8\(. Then divide both sides by 4 to get \)x^2 = 2\(. Applying the square root property gives \)x = \pm \sqrt{2}\(. Since \)\sqrt{2}\( is already in simplest radical form, these are the final solutions.

Another example is when the squared term is a binomial, such as \)(x + 1)^2 = 4\(. Even though the squared quantity is more complex, the square root property still applies. Taking the square root of both sides yields \)x + 1 = \pm \sqrt{4} = \pm 2\(. Solving for \)x\( involves subtracting 1 from both sides, resulting in \)x = -1 \pm 2\(. This simplifies to two solutions: \)x = 1\( and \)x = -3\(.

It is important to verify solutions by substituting them back into the original equation to ensure they satisfy it. The square root property is especially useful when the quadratic equation lacks a linear term (the \)bx$ term), or when the squared term is already isolated, even if it is a binomial. This method provides a straightforward way to solve such quadratics without factoring or using the quadratic formula.