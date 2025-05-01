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Equation A mathematical statement showing two expressions are equal, often formed by translating sentences with specific keywords. Expression A combination of numbers, variables, and operations that represents a value but does not include an equal sign. Variable A symbol, often a letter, used to represent an unknown quantity in algebraic translations. Sum A keyword indicating addition, used to combine two or more values or variables in an equation. Difference A keyword signaling subtraction, used to find how much one value exceeds another. Product A result of multiplying values or variables, often indicated by keywords like 'times' or 'triple.' Quotient A result of dividing one value by another, represented by keywords such as 'divided by.' Addition An operation represented by the plus sign, often triggered by keywords like 'sum' or 'added to.' Subtraction An operation shown by the minus sign, typically indicated by keywords like 'difference.' Multiplication An operation denoted by the times sign, often signaled by words like 'triple' or 'times.' Division An operation represented by the division sign, commonly indicated by phrases like 'divided by.' Equal Sign A symbol with two parallel lines used to show equality between two expressions, triggered by keywords like 'is' or 'equals.' Coefficient A numerical factor multiplied by a variable, such as the three in 'three times x.' Keyword A word or phrase in a sentence that signals which mathematical operation or symbol to use when translating to algebra. Translation The process of converting verbal sentences into algebraic equations by identifying and representing keywords and variables.
Translating Sentences to Equations definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15