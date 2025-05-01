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Translating Sentences to Equations definitions

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  • Equation
    A mathematical statement showing two expressions are equal, often formed by translating sentences with specific keywords.
  • Expression
    A combination of numbers, variables, and operations that represents a value but does not include an equal sign.
  • Variable
    A symbol, often a letter, used to represent an unknown quantity in algebraic translations.
  • Sum
    A keyword indicating addition, used to combine two or more values or variables in an equation.
  • Difference
    A keyword signaling subtraction, used to find how much one value exceeds another.
  • Product
    A result of multiplying values or variables, often indicated by keywords like 'times' or 'triple.'
  • Quotient
    A result of dividing one value by another, represented by keywords such as 'divided by.'
  • Addition
    An operation represented by the plus sign, often triggered by keywords like 'sum' or 'added to.'
  • Subtraction
    An operation shown by the minus sign, typically indicated by keywords like 'difference.'
  • Multiplication
    An operation denoted by the times sign, often signaled by words like 'triple' or 'times.'
  • Division
    An operation represented by the division sign, commonly indicated by phrases like 'divided by.'
  • Equal Sign
    A symbol with two parallel lines used to show equality between two expressions, triggered by keywords like 'is' or 'equals.'
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplied by a variable, such as the three in 'three times x.'
  • Keyword
    A word or phrase in a sentence that signals which mathematical operation or symbol to use when translating to algebra.
  • Translation
    The process of converting verbal sentences into algebraic equations by identifying and representing keywords and variables.