Equation A mathematical statement showing two expressions are equal, often formed by translating sentences with specific keywords.

Expression A combination of numbers, variables, and operations that represents a value but does not include an equal sign.

Variable A symbol, often a letter, used to represent an unknown quantity in algebraic translations.

Sum A keyword indicating addition, used to combine two or more values or variables in an equation.

Difference A keyword signaling subtraction, used to find how much one value exceeds another.

Product A result of multiplying values or variables, often indicated by keywords like 'times' or 'triple.'