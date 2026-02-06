Translating verbal phrases into algebraic equations involves recognizing key words that correspond to mathematical operations and symbols. Variables often represent unknown numbers, indicated by words like "number," "quantity," or "value." Operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division are identified through keywords like "sum," "difference," "times," "divided by," and "of."

One crucial symbol to understand is the equal sign, represented by two parallel lines, which denotes that two expressions are equal. Keywords that translate to the equal sign include "equals," "is," "gives," "results in," "yields," "amounts to," "represents," and the phrase "is the same as." Recognizing these keywords helps in forming algebraic equations from sentences.

For example, the phrase "triple a number is 81" can be translated by identifying "triple" as multiplication by three and "a number" as a variable, commonly denoted as \(x\). The word "is" signals the equal sign. Thus, the algebraic equation becomes:

\[3x = 81\]

Here, \$3x\( is an expression representing three times the unknown number, and \)81\( is the value it equals.

Another example is the sentence "The sum of a number \)x\( and 12 is the same as three times the number." The phrase "sum of" indicates addition, so we write \)x + 12\(. The phrase "is the same as" translates to the equal sign, and "three times the number" becomes \)3x$. Putting it all together, the equation is:

\[x + 12 = 3x\]

By identifying these keywords and their corresponding algebraic symbols, one can confidently convert verbal statements into algebraic equations. This skill is foundational for solving problems involving unknown quantities and understanding relationships between variables.