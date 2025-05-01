What operation does the keyword 'sum' represent when translating sentences to equations? 'Sum' represents the operation of addition when translating sentences to equations.

Which symbol is used to represent the word 'is' in an algebraic equation? The word 'is' is represented by the equal sign (=) in an algebraic equation.

How would you translate 'triple a number is 81' into an algebraic equation? It translates to 3x = 81, where x is the unknown number.

What does the phrase 'the same as' indicate in a sentence to be translated into an equation? 'The same as' indicates the use of the equal sign (=) in the equation.

Which keywords commonly represent the equal sign when translating sentences? Keywords like equals, is, gives, results in, yields, amounts to, represents, and is the same as represent the equal sign.

How is the phrase 'three times a number' represented in algebraic notation? It is represented as 3x, where x is the variable for the unknown number.