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Translating Sentences to Equations quiz

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  • What operation does the keyword 'sum' represent when translating sentences to equations?
    'Sum' represents the operation of addition when translating sentences to equations.
  • Which symbol is used to represent the word 'is' in an algebraic equation?
    The word 'is' is represented by the equal sign (=) in an algebraic equation.
  • How would you translate 'triple a number is 81' into an algebraic equation?
    It translates to 3x = 81, where x is the unknown number.
  • What does the phrase 'the same as' indicate in a sentence to be translated into an equation?
    'The same as' indicates the use of the equal sign (=) in the equation.
  • Which keywords commonly represent the equal sign when translating sentences?
    Keywords like equals, is, gives, results in, yields, amounts to, represents, and is the same as represent the equal sign.
  • How is the phrase 'three times a number' represented in algebraic notation?
    It is represented as 3x, where x is the variable for the unknown number.
  • What does the keyword 'difference' represent in algebraic equations?
    'Difference' represents the operation of subtraction.
  • How would you translate 'the sum of a number x and 12 is the same as three times the number' into an equation?
    It translates to x + 12 = 3x.
  • What variable is commonly used to represent an unknown number in algebraic equations?
    The variable x is commonly used to represent an unknown number.
  • What operation does the keyword 'times' represent?
    'Times' represents multiplication.
  • What does the keyword 'divided by' indicate in an algebraic equation?
    'Divided by' indicates the operation of division.
  • How do you represent the phrase 'a number' in an algebraic equation?
    'A number' is represented by a variable, usually x.
  • What is the purpose of translating sentences into algebraic equations?
    Translating sentences into equations helps solve problems by forming mathematical statements that can be analyzed and solved.
  • What is an equation in algebra?
    An equation is a statement that two expressions are equal to each other.
  • Why is it important to recognize keywords when translating sentences to equations?
    Recognizing keywords helps identify the correct operations and symbols needed to accurately translate sentences into equations.