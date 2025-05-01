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What operation does the keyword 'sum' represent when translating sentences to equations? 'Sum' represents the operation of addition when translating sentences to equations. Which symbol is used to represent the word 'is' in an algebraic equation? The word 'is' is represented by the equal sign (=) in an algebraic equation. How would you translate 'triple a number is 81' into an algebraic equation? It translates to 3x = 81, where x is the unknown number. What does the phrase 'the same as' indicate in a sentence to be translated into an equation? 'The same as' indicates the use of the equal sign (=) in the equation. Which keywords commonly represent the equal sign when translating sentences? Keywords like equals, is, gives, results in, yields, amounts to, represents, and is the same as represent the equal sign. How is the phrase 'three times a number' represented in algebraic notation? It is represented as 3x, where x is the variable for the unknown number. What does the keyword 'difference' represent in algebraic equations? 'Difference' represents the operation of subtraction. How would you translate 'the sum of a number x and 12 is the same as three times the number' into an equation? It translates to x + 12 = 3x. What variable is commonly used to represent an unknown number in algebraic equations? The variable x is commonly used to represent an unknown number. What operation does the keyword 'times' represent? 'Times' represents multiplication. What does the keyword 'divided by' indicate in an algebraic equation? 'Divided by' indicates the operation of division. How do you represent the phrase 'a number' in an algebraic equation? 'A number' is represented by a variable, usually x. What is the purpose of translating sentences into algebraic equations? Translating sentences into equations helps solve problems by forming mathematical statements that can be analyzed and solved. What is an equation in algebra? An equation is a statement that two expressions are equal to each other. Why is it important to recognize keywords when translating sentences to equations? Recognizing keywords helps identify the correct operations and symbols needed to accurately translate sentences into equations.
Translating Sentences to Equations quiz
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