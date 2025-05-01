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Introduction to Biology
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- Concept02:54Introduction to Biology1. Introduction to Biology / Biology and Society
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The area of science that studies life and its processes is called:1. Introduction to Biology / Biology and Society
- Concept02:09Unicellular vs. Multicellular1. Introduction to Biology / Biology and Society
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