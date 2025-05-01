- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
How many valence electrons does an element in group 5A have?
How many dots would you place around the symbol for helium in a Lewis dot diagram?
Why are Lewis dot symbols not typically used for transition metals?
What is the result of the electron transfer between sodium and chlorine in the formation of NaCl?
Evaluate why ionic compounds conduct electricity in solution but not in solid form.
Synthesize the reasons why ionic solids are hard yet brittle.
What electron configuration do hydrogen atoms achieve when they form a covalent bond?
What is the primary difference between covalent and ionic bonds?
Which of the following covalent compounds is likely to have the lowest boiling point?
Which of the following statements best describes nonbonding electrons?
Given the molecule NH3, analyze the bonding pattern and determine the number of lone pairs on the nitrogen atom.
Which element from group 4A is known for forming four bonds, even with itself?
Why are Lewis dot structures important in chemistry?
For the molecule CO2, draw two possible Lewis structures and determine which is more stable.
Why do triple bonds have the highest bond strength and stability?
Construct a Lewis structure for a molecule with one single bond, one double bond, and one triple bond. How many electron pairs are involved in these bonds?
If a chemical reaction requires 300 kJ/mol to break a bond, what type of bond is most likely being broken?
Which of the following elements is an exception to the octet rule and follows the duet rule instead?
In the molecule ethene (C2H4), how are the electrons shared to satisfy the octet rule for all atoms?
How many valence electrons are present in a molecule of carbon tetrachloride (CCl4)?
Which of the following elements follows the duet rule instead of the octet rule in Lewis dot structures?
Construct the Lewis dot structure for the ammonium ion (NH4+). Which type of bonds are used to connect nitrogen to hydrogen atoms?
After distributing electrons to satisfy the octet rule for surrounding atoms in the nitrate ion (NO3-), how many electrons remain on the central nitrogen atom?
Which of the following is a characteristic of a free radical?
Which of the following molecules is a radical based on its valence electron count?
What is the non-octet number of electrons for a group 5A element?
Which of the following molecules is likely to have resonance structures?
When drawing a resonance hybrid, where should dotted lines be placed?
Which factor increases the stability of a resonance structure?
How does VSEPR theory help in determining the geometry of a molecule?
Predict the spatial arrangement of atoms and lone pairs in a molecule with a central atom having 4 electron groups, including 2 lone pairs.
Which molecular geometry is not possible for a central atom with 3 electron groups?
A molecule has two electron groups around its central atom. What is the most likely electron geometry?
A molecule has three electron groups, including one lone pair. What is its molecular shape?
Which arrangement of electron groups would result in a bent molecular shape?