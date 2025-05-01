Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
10. Chemical Bonding - Part 1 of 2
10. Chemical Bonding - Part 1 of 2
10. Chemical Bonding / Ionic Bonding / Problem 6
Problem 6
Synthesize the reasons why ionic solids are hard yet brittle.
A
Ionic solids are hard and flexible due to strong covalent bonds.
B
Ionic solids are hard and malleable due to metallic bonds.
C
Ionic solids are hard due to strong ionic bonds but brittle because like charges repel when layers shift.
D
Ionic solids are brittle because they have weak ionic bonds.
