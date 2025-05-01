Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
3. Matter and Energy - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Problem 22
Problem 23
Problem 24
Problem 25
Problem 26
Problem 27
Problem 28
Problem 29
Problem 30
Problem 31
Problem 32
Problem 33
Problem 34
Problem 35
Problem 36
3. Matter and Energy - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 36
Next
3. Matter and Energy / Nature of Energy / Problem 4
Problem 4
How many joules are equivalent to 2 Calories (uppercase C)?
A
8.368 joules.
B
8,368 joules.
C
2,092 joules.
D
4,184 joules.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer