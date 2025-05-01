Introduction to Chemistry
What role does specific heat capacity play in heat transfer?
A 150g aluminum block at 100°C is placed in 250g of water at 25°C. If the final temperature is 30°C, what is the heat gained by the water? (Specific heat capacity of aluminum is 0.897 J/g°C, water is 4.18 J/g°C)
A 200g silver block at 80°C is placed in 300g of water at 20°C. What is the final temperature if no heat is lost to the surroundings? (Specific heat capacity of silver is 0.235 J/g°C, water is 4.18 J/g°C)