3. Matter and Energy - Part 2 of 2
3. Matter and Energy / Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified) / Problem 1
What role does specific heat capacity play in heat transfer?
A
It determines how much heat is needed to change the temperature of a substance.
B
It determines the volume of a substance.
C
It determines the mass of a substance.
D
It determines the density of a substance.
