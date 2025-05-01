Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
5. Molecules and Compounds
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Problem 18
Problem 19
Problem 20
Problem 21
Problem 22
Problem 23
Problem 24
Problem 25
Problem 26
Problem 27
Problem 28
Problem 29
Problem 30
Problem 31
Problem 32
Problem 33
5. Molecules and Compounds
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
24 of 33
Next
5. Molecules and Compounds / Naming Acids / Problem 24
Problem 24
Given the formula H
2
SO
3
, determine whether it is a binary acid or an oxyacid.
A
Both
B
Neither
C
Binary acid
D
Oxyacid
AI tutor
0
Show Answer