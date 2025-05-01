- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Why is the condensed electron configuration preferred over the full ground state electron configuration?
Write the condensed electron configuration for the element Silver (Ag).
Which block in the periodic table corresponds to the transition metals?
Using Hund's rule, what is the electron configuration for oxygen (atomic number 8)?
What is the electron configuration exception for chromium, and how is it achieved?
Predict the electron configuration exception for gold (Au) based on the behavior of copper and silver.
Which of the following best differentiates valence electrons from inner core electrons?
An element has an atomic number of 12. How many valence electrons does it have if it is in group 2?
Given the electron configuration 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s1, identify the number of valence electrons.
Which of the following elements is likely to have the highest metallic character based on its ability to lose electrons?
How does the metallic character of elements change as you move from left to right across a period?
What is the trend in metallic character as you move up a group in the periodic table?
Which of the following best describes the relationship between atomic radius and the nucleus?
What happens to the atomic radius as you move from left to right across a period?
How does the atomic radius of halogens affect their reactivity with metals?
Why do noble gases have high ionization energies?
Which of the following chemical equations correctly represents the ionization of a gaseous sodium atom?
Which element would require more energy to remove an electron: oxygen (O) or sulfur (S)?
