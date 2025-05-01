Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Acid-Base Introduction
Acid-Base Introduction
14. Acids and Bases / Acid-Base Introduction / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following correctly describes the taste and litmus paper reaction of acids and bases?
A
Acids taste bitter and turn blue litmus paper red; bases taste sour and turn red litmus paper blue.
B
Acids taste bitter and turn red litmus paper blue; bases taste sour and turn blue litmus paper red.
C
Acids taste sour and turn red litmus paper blue; bases taste bitter and turn blue litmus paper red.
D
Acids taste sour and turn blue litmus paper red; bases taste bitter and turn red litmus paper blue.
