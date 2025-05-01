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Introduction to Chemistry
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Calculate Oxidation Numbers
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Calculate Oxidation Numbers
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16. Oxidation and Reduction / Calculate Oxidation Numbers / Problem 2
Problem 2
Why are oxidation numbers important in redox reactions?
A
They predict the color change in reactions.
B
They indicate the temperature at which reactions occur.
C
They help identify which elements are oxidized and reduced.
D
They determine the physical state of the compound.
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