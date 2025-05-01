Introduction to Chemistry
Which of the following best defines a chemical reaction?
Which of the following is NOT an observable evidence of a chemical reaction?
A metal strip is placed in a blue copper sulfate solution, and the solution gradually turns colorless while a reddish-brown solid forms. Which equation best represents this reaction?
Given the reaction CaCO3(s) → CaO(s) + CO2(g), what can be inferred about the reaction conditions?
A student mixes vinegar and baking soda, observing vigorous bubbling and a temperature drop. Which equation best represents this reaction?