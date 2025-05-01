Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change
Which of the following is NOT an observable evidence of a chemical reaction?
A
Formation of a precipitate
B
Change in color
C
Formation of gas
D
Change in shape
