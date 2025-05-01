Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Electronic Structure: Orbitals
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Electronic Structure: Orbitals
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Electronic Structure: Orbitals / Problem 5
Problem 5
Based on the pattern of increasing orbital shapes, how many orbitals would you expect in the g subshell?
A
11
B
9
C
7
D
5
AI tutor
0
Show Answer