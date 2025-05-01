Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Gamma Emission
Gamma Emission
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry / Gamma Emission / Problem 2
What is the relationship between energy and frequency in the electromagnetic spectrum?
A
Energy and frequency are equal.
B
Energy and frequency are directly proportional.
C
Energy and frequency are unrelated.
D
Energy and frequency are inversely proportional.
