Introduction to Chemistry
Heating and Cooling Curves
Heating and Cooling Curves
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces / Heating and Cooling Curves / Problem 5
Problem 5
Why does the phase change from liquid to gas require more energy than from solid to liquid?
A
Because gases are denser than liquids
B
Because molecules must be separated by greater distances
C
Because solids have more kinetic energy than gases
D
Because liquids have higher potential energy than gases
