Introduction to Chemistry
Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds
Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds
10. Chemical Bonding / Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is the primary goal of the octet rule in chemical bonding?
A
To ensure atoms have an equal number of protons and electrons.
B
To ensure atoms have a full d subshell.
C
To ensure atoms have a full s subshell.
D
To ensure atoms have eight electrons in their valence shell, similar to noble gases.
