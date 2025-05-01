Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Molarity
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
13. Solutions / Molarity / Problem 2
Problem 2
Calculate the molarity of a solution containing 2 moles of solute in 4 liters of solution.
A
4 M
B
2 M
C
8 M
D
0.5 M
