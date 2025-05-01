Skip to main content
Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)
Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)
5. Molecules and Compounds / Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified) / Problem 1
Problem 1
Evaluate the stability of lithium as a monoatomic element. Why is it stable in this form?
A
Lithium is unstable as a monoatomic element.
B
Lithium is stable only as a diatomic molecule.
C
Lithium is stable as a monoatomic element due to its electron configuration.
D
Lithium is stable only as a polyatomic molecule.
