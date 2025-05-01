Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Polyatomic Ions
Polyatomic Ions
5. Molecules and Compounds / Polyatomic Ions / Problem 4
Problem 4
What happens to the name of a polyatomic ion when the number of oxygens is decreased by one?
A
The suffix changes from 'ate' to 'ite.'
B
The prefix changes from 'per' to 'hypo.'
C
The charge of the ion changes.
D
The suffix changes from 'ite' to 'ate.'
