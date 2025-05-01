Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Pressure Units
Pressure Units
Problem 5
A gas occupies a volume of 10 L at a pressure of 1 atm. If the pressure is increased to 2 atm, what will be the new volume, assuming temperature remains constant?
A
15 L
B
5 L
C
10 L
D
20 L
