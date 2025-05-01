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Pressure Units
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Pressure Units
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11 Gases / Pressure Units / Problem 2
Problem 2
How do gas molecules in a container contribute to the pressure exerted on the container walls?
A
By moving randomly and colliding with the walls
B
By absorbing energy from the container walls
C
By forming a solid layer on the container walls
D
By remaining stationary and exerting a constant force
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