Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
15. Chemical Equilibrium / Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) / Problem 2
Problem 2
Given the solubility of calcium sulfate (CaSO
4
) is 2.4 x 10
-5
M, calculate its
K
sp
.
A
4.8 x 10
-10
B
1.2 x 10
-5
C
5.8 x 10
-10
D
2.4 x 10
-5
