Introduction to Chemistry
Solubility Rules
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
7. Chemical Reactions / Solubility Rules / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which of the following ions is always soluble according to the 'Ghana Cash' mnemonic?
A
Sulfate (SO
4
2-
)
B
Carbonate (CO
3
2-
)
C
Phosphate (PO
4
3-
)
D
Nitrate (NO
3
-
)
