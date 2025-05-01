Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
The Electron Configuration: Condensed
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
The Electron Configuration: Condensed
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / The Electron Configuration: Condensed / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which block in the periodic table contains the alkali metals?
A
p block
B
d block
C
f block
D
s block
AI tutor
0
Show Answer