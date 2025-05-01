Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)
Why are d subshells most stable when they are half filled or totally filled?
Because they have more electrons than other subshells.
Because they are closer to the nucleus.
Because they have fewer electrons than other subshells.
Because of symmetry, which leads to lower energy and increased stability.
