Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
The Ideal Gas Law
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
The Ideal Gas Law
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
11 Gases / The Ideal Gas Law / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is the common value of the gas constant R used in the ideal gas law?
A
1.987
B
0.8314
C
8.314
D
0.08206
AI tutor
0
Show Answer