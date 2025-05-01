Back
What is the mass of one atom of boron in atomic mass units (AMU)? The mass of one atom of boron is approximately equal to its atomic mass in AMU, which can be found on the periodic table. One AMU is 1.66 x 10^-27 kilograms. How is the atomic mass of an element determined? The atomic mass of an element is determined by calculating the weighted average of the isotopic masses of all its naturally occurring isotopes, using their percent abundances as weights. Which element has an atomic mass of 106.42? The element with an atomic mass of 106.42 is palladium. Which element has the lowest atomic mass? Hydrogen has the lowest atomic mass of all elements. What is the mass of one atom of carbon-12 in atomic mass units? The mass of one atom of carbon-12 is defined as exactly 12 atomic mass units (AMU). Which element has the lowest atomic mass? Hydrogen is the element with the lowest atomic mass. Which element has an atomic mass of 106.42? Palladium is the element with an atomic mass of 106.42. Which element has a higher atomic mass: cadmium or zinc? Cadmium has a higher atomic mass than zinc. Is mercury a heavier element than tin? Yes, mercury is a heavier element than tin; mercury has a higher atomic mass. Which element has an atomic mass of 131.3? Xenon is the element with an atomic mass of 131.3.
Atomic Mass (Simplified) quiz #1
