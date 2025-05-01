Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

Which scientist is associated with the development of the electron cloud model of the atom? The electron cloud model was developed by modern scientists building on quantum mechanics, with significant contributions from Erwin Schrödinger.

What property do all atoms of a given element share according to Dalton's atomic theory? According to Dalton, all atoms of a given element have the same mass and properties, though modern science recognizes isotopes.

According to modern atomic theory, what do all atoms of an element have in common? All atoms of an element have the same number of protons, which defines the element.

What is the defining characteristic shared by all atoms of the same element? All atoms of the same element have the same atomic number, meaning the same number of protons.

How did the earliest model of the atom describe its structure? The earliest model, proposed by Democritus, described the atom as a tiny, indivisible, hard sphere.

What did Robert Millikan discover about the electron? Robert Millikan discovered the charge of the electron through his oil drop experiment.