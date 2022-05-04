In our exploration to understand the atom, we now look at the atomic theory. It was Democritus around 400 BC who first discussed the atom itself. And John Dalton in 1803 tried to take a more modernized view of the atom. The word atom comes from the Greek word 'atomos', which means undivided. Dalton was able to take portions of Democritus’ view of the atom, as well as Lavoisier's conservation of mass, to help formulate his atomic theory. Now you're going to compare and contrast Dalton's atomic theory postulates, basically the five principles that he held in terms of the atom, versus our more modern atomic view. Realize that Dalton in his time didn’t have electron microscopes and some of the technology that we have here, so it's still pretty astonishing that he was able to come up with some of these concepts with the atom.

The first postulate Dalton had was that all matter is composed of atoms, and they're the smallest particles of matter. We, on the other hand, in modern atomic theory, agree that matter is composed of atoms but we can go even further into the atom and look at the atom's 3 subatomic particles: the protons, neutrons, and electrons. Of course, Dalton didn't have microscopes powerful enough to look inside of the atoms, so it's totally understandable that he didn't know about the presence of these 3 subatomic particles. Now his second postulate, he said that atoms are indivisible and therefore cannot be created or destroyed. This kind of sounds like Lavoisier's conservation of matter or mass. Matter cannot be created nor destroyed. All that happens is it changes forms. Modern chemists agree with this second postulate.

Dalton's third postulate is that all atoms of a given element are identical in mass, size, and properties. For example, all carbon atoms according to John Dalton were exactly the same. Modern chemists don't necessarily agree with that. They say that not all atoms of a given element are identical and exist in the same form. Why? Because we know the presence of isotopes. Remember, there's carbon-12 and then there's carbon-13. So here they have the same atomic number. Yes. When you subtract the mass number by the atomic number, you get the number of neutrons. So carbon-12 has 6 neutrons, but carbon-13 has 7 neutrons. So they're going to have differences in mass. Their mass numbers are not the same. The same atoms can have different masses and densities, as we see with the examples of our isotopes. They have the same number of protons but different mass numbers, so their masses are the same. The same atoms can connect in different ways to give rise to different compounds. For example, the most common form of carbon is graphite. Now in pencils, we no longer use lead in pencils. We use graphite because it's not toxic, but this isn't the only form of carbon that exists. There’s also carbon diamond, which is a more valuable form of carbon, as well as other types of carbons that we've created within labs. All of them are carbon but they come in different forms. Dalton never accounted for these phenomena.

Different atoms can have identical masses. For example, argon-40 and calcium-40. They both have a mass number of 40, but they're not the same element. Now for postulate 4, John Dalton said that compounds are made up of two or more different types of atoms in fixed, simple, whole number ratios. For example, water was composed of 2 hydrogens and 1 oxygen, carbon dioxide, 1 carbon and 2 oxygens, ammonia, 1 nitrogen and 3 hydrogens. But modern chemists say, atoms don't always combine in fixed simple whole number ratios. They can be complex. So a good example of this is glucose sugar. It's much more complex than Dalton first postulated, has 6 carbons, 12 hydrogens, 6 oxygens. Then finally, Dalton believed that a chemical reaction is a rearrangement of atoms. Why? Because matter cannot be created nor destroyed. It just changes forms. Modern chemists agree with this idea. Matter cannot be created nor destroyed. It's just a rearrangement of those atoms within chemical reactions. So we can see that although some of Dalton's postulates were proven to be not entirely true, a great deal of them helped to establish the basis for Modern Atomic Theory.

Now that we've seen the contributions by John Dalton and the more modernized Modern Atomic Theory, let's take a look at some practice questions and example questions.