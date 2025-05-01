Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How many bonds can a hydrogen atom typically form according to its bonding preferences? A hydrogen atom typically forms one bond, as it is in group 1A and prefers a single bond.

How many bonds can a carbon atom typically form based on its group number in the periodic table? A carbon atom typically forms four bonds, since it is in group 4A and prefers four bonds.

What is a lone pair in the context of molecular compounds? A lone pair is a pair of nonbonding electrons that do not participate in bonding with other elements. These electrons remain localized on a single atom.

Which group of elements uses the variable 'X' to represent its members in bonding preference discussions? Group 7A elements, known as halogens, are often represented by the variable 'X' in bonding preference discussions. This includes fluorine, chlorine, bromine, and iodine.

How many bonds does beryllium typically form based on its group number? Beryllium is in group 2A and typically forms two bonds. This matches its group number according to bonding preference rules.

Why does nitrogen form three bonds to achieve a stable electron configuration? Nitrogen has five valence electrons and needs three more to reach eight, following the octet rule. It achieves this by forming three bonds with surrounding elements.