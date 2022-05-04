Now when it comes to bonding preferences, realize that we can predict the number of bonds and non-bonding electrons in a molecular compound. Now when it comes to these non-bonding electrons, they're just electrons that do not participate in bonding with other elements. And we can say here that a lone pair is just a pair of these non-bonding electrons. Now, if we take a look here, we have some common bonding preferences. So we have from groups 1a to 7a, and here we have representative elements for each group. Realize here that when it comes to group 7a, to represent a halogen, I can use the variable of x, which stands in for fluorine, chlorine, bromine, and iodine.

Here, when we talk about bonding preferences, we're going to say here that for rule 1, we're gonna say group 1a to 4a elements, it's pretty simple. We're gonna say the number of bonds that they prefer is equal to their group number. So hydrogen, which is in group 1a, preferably wants to make one bond. And one important thing here is, when we start drawing molecular compounds later on, realize that hydrogen never goes in the center of any of those compounds. Beryllium is in group 2a, so it wants to make 2 bonds. Boron is in group 3a, so it wants to make 3. Now, carbon is incredibly important. Carbon wants to make 4 bonds, even if that means bonding with itself.

Now, for groups 5a to 7a, we go by rule 2. Here we're going to say that the number of bonds equals the number of electrons needed for a stable electron configuration or arrangement. So, again, groups 1a to 4a, it's based on group number. And then, we're going to say here that nitrogen, which is in group 5a, has 5 valence electrons, so it comes in with 5. But if it wants to follow the octet rule, it wants to get to 8 valence electrons. By forming bonds with surrounding elements, it's able to pick up 3 more. So that's why it wants to make 3 bonds. Oxygen's group 6a, so it has 6 valence electrons that it brings to the table, and it picks up the 2 additional ones that it needs by forming 2 bonds to surrounding elements. And then the halogens as surrounding elements only make a single bond. They come in with 7 valence electrons because they're in group 7a. So to pick up that 8th electron they need, they form one bond to a surrounding element.

Now, if we look here in terms of lone pairs, we're gonna say that the first four groups have no lone pairs. But then groups 5a to 7a, here we have 1 lone pair on nitrogen, then we have 2 lone pairs on oxygen, and then we have 1, 2, 3 lone pairs on a halogen when it's a surrounding element. So, just remember, when it comes to bonding preferences, these are the typical ones that we have for elements from groups 1a to 7a of the periodic table.