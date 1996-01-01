Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Chemical Properties quiz #1 Flashcards

Chemical Properties quiz #1
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/10
  • When a science fair volcano bubbles and fizzes, what type of change is taking place and what does this indicate about the chemical properties involved?
    A science fair volcano bubbling and fizzing is undergoing a chemical change, as indicated by the formation of bubbles. This shows that a chemical reaction is occurring, demonstrating the chemical property of reactivity, where the reactants are transformed into new products.
  • What is the difference between reactants and products in a chemical reaction?
    Reactants are the starting materials before a chemical reaction, while products are the new substances formed after the reaction.
  • How does a chemical change affect the identity of a substance?
    A chemical change alters the composition and identity of a substance, resulting in the formation of a new substance.
  • What does the symbol of a flame represent when discussing chemical properties?
    The flame symbol represents flammability, which is a chemical property describing how easily a substance can catch fire.
  • What does the skull and bones symbol indicate about a chemical property?
    The skull and bones symbol indicates toxicity, meaning the substance can harm or be poisonous to living organisms.
  • What chemical property is demonstrated when a liquid breaks down materials it contacts?
    This demonstrates corrosiveness, a chemical property describing a substance's ability to break down or damage other materials.
  • What visual change might indicate that a chemical reaction is occurring in a beaker?
    The formation of bubbles or a color change can indicate that a chemical reaction is taking place, showing reactivity.
  • What does the radioactive symbol represent in terms of chemical properties?
    The radioactive symbol represents radioactivity, which is a chemical property describing a substance's ability to emit radiation.
  • How is solubility defined as a chemical property?
    Solubility is the ability of a solid to dissolve in a liquid, affecting how the solid interacts with the solvent.
  • Why are chemical properties only observed during chemical reactions?
    Chemical properties are only observed during chemical reactions because they involve changes in the substance's composition and identity.