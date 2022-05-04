So we've talked about matter and the different types of changes that it can undergo. We know that it can undergo physical and chemical changes with them being reversible or irreversible. Now, associated with these changes, we can talk about the properties that accompany them. Now, here we're taking a look at chemical properties. We're going to say that a chemical property is just a property of matter that is observed during a chemical reaction. Remember, a chemical reaction represents a chemical change where the composition and, therefore, the identity of a substance is forever altered. Now we're going to say here the matter will be changed into a new substance after the reaction. Here we have our chemical reaction: 2CH3OH, and remember g here means gas. The name of this compound would be called methanol. It reacts with 3O2 gases. Remember before this arrow, so before the arrow, we say that these compounds represent reactants. They undergo a chemical change to produce 2CO2, so 2 carbon dioxide gases, plus four water vapors. Here after the arrows, remember we call these compounds after the arrows, products. So when we're talking about chemical properties, we must always keep in mind that it's related in some way to a chemical reaction where our reactant, our starting material, is changed chemically with its bonds and composition to help create something new.

Now with chemical properties, we have certain types of properties that are key to remember. So if we take a look here, for the first one we have the image of a flame. So we're going to say that a common type of chemical property is flammability. So, basically, how easy is it for something to catch fire? Next, we have, a skull with some bones. We know that this represents death in some way, but here when we use this symbol, it means toxicity. Is this substance toxic? Is it toxic to me? Can it slowly be hurting me? Next, we have an image of liquid coming from little vials, and when they drip, they break down whatever they're touching. That's because they're corrosive. Okay, so we'd say here that this is a image for corrosion. Next, we have a beaker, and we have bubbles emanating from it. Remember, chemical reactions sometimes cause a change that we can visually see. That could be a color change or in this case, the formation of bubbles. This is telling us that a reaction is occurring and so it represents reactivity. So reactivity represents a chemical property. Next, we have a radioactive symbol, so this represents radioactivity. Now, finally, we have here this purple substance being dumped into a solvent, a liquid. This is representative of solubility. Now solubility has to do with how our solid compound, when it gets thrown into liquid, how the liquid interacts with one another. If the compound is soluble, it'll be broken down by the liquid. If the substance is not soluble, then it will not be thoroughly broken down by the liquid. We'll go in greater detail in the idea of solubility in chapters later on, but for now, just realize that solubility represents a chemical property. So just remember, connected to chemical properties is the idea of chemical reactions. Remember, when we're talking about chemical reactions, we're talking about chemical changes. Use this to guide you to the correct question, correct answer in a question whenever dealing with chemical properties. Now that we've seen this, let's click on the next video and take a look at an example question.