Classification of Matter quiz #1

1/40
  • Atom is to molecule as letter is to what?
    Atom is to molecule as letter is to word; atoms combine to form molecules just as letters combine to form words.
  • What is the difference between an element and a compound?
    An element is a pure substance made of only one kind of atom, while a compound is a pure substance made of two or more different elements chemically bonded together.
  • How does an element differ from a compound?
    An element consists of only one type of atom and cannot be broken down into simpler substances, whereas a compound is made of two or more different elements chemically bonded and can be separated into those elements by chemical means.
  • Which of the following describes a compound?
    A compound is a substance composed of two or more different elements that are chemically bonded together.
  • What element is always present in an organic compound?
    Carbon is always present in an organic compound.
  • Within the human body, what is the most abundant chemical compound?
    Water is the most abundant chemical compound in the human body.
  • What is the difference between an atom and an element?
    An atom is the basic unit of matter, while an element is a pure substance made up of only one kind of atom.
  • How is a compound different from an element?
    A compound contains two or more different elements chemically bonded together, while an element contains only one kind of atom.
  • A pure substance made of only one kind of atom is called what?
    A pure substance made of only one kind of atom is called an element.
  • A compound differs from an element in that a compound:
    A compound consists of two or more different elements chemically bonded together, while an element contains only one type of atom.
  • Which element is present in all organic compounds?
    Carbon is present in all organic compounds.
  • Is table salt an element, compound, or mixture?
    Table salt is a compound.
  • All organic molecules contain which element?
    All organic molecules contain carbon.
  • Is baking soda a compound or mixture?
    Baking soda is a compound.
  • Is aluminum foil an element, compound, or mixture?
    Aluminum foil is an element.
  • Is water an element?
    No, water is a compound.
  • Explain the difference between an element and a compound.
    An element is made of only one kind of atom, while a compound is made of two or more different elements chemically bonded together.
  • Is coffee a compound?
    No, coffee is a mixture.
  • What is the smallest unit of a compound?
    The smallest unit of a compound is a molecule.
  • Is granite a compound?
    No, granite is a mixture.
  • Can an element be broken down into a simpler substance?
    No, an element cannot be broken down into a simpler substance by chemical means.
  • Is aluminum foil an element or compound?
    Aluminum foil is an element.
  • All organic compounds contain the element:
    All organic compounds contain carbon.
  • All organic molecules contain the element:
    All organic molecules contain carbon.
  • Describe the difference between an element and a compound.
    An element is a substance made of only one kind of atom, while a compound is made of two or more different elements chemically bonded together.
  • Which element must be present in an organic compound?
    Carbon must be present in an organic compound.
  • Is copper wire an element, compound, or mixture?
    Copper wire is an element.
  • A compound differs from a mixture because it:
    A compound has elements chemically bonded together, while a mixture consists of substances physically mixed but not chemically bonded.
  • Is table salt a compound?
    Yes, table salt is a compound.
  • Is propane an element?
    No, propane is a compound.
  • Which substance is a compound?
    A substance made of two or more different elements chemically bonded together is a compound.
  • All organic compounds contain which element?
    All organic compounds contain carbon.
  • Which of the following is not a compound?
    A substance made of only one kind of atom (an element) is not a compound.
  • Which of the following is an organic compound?
    An organic compound is one that contains carbon.
  • Which element is the primary component of fossil fuels?
    Carbon is the primary component of fossil fuels.
  • Which element makes up most of Earth's atmosphere?
    Nitrogen makes up most of Earth's atmosphere.
  • What element exists in almost every compound in your body?
    Carbon exists in almost every compound in your body.
  • What is the smallest unit of a chemical compound?
    The smallest unit of a chemical compound is a molecule.
  • What is easier to separate: a mixture or a compound?
    A mixture is easier to separate because its components are physically mixed, not chemically bonded.
  • What is milk: element, compound, or mixture?
    Milk is a mixture.