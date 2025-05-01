Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Atom is to molecule as letter is to what? Atom is to molecule as letter is to word; atoms combine to form molecules just as letters combine to form words.

What is the difference between an element and a compound? An element is a pure substance made of only one kind of atom, while a compound is a pure substance made of two or more different elements chemically bonded together.

How does an element differ from a compound? An element consists of only one type of atom and cannot be broken down into simpler substances, whereas a compound is made of two or more different elements chemically bonded and can be separated into those elements by chemical means.

Which of the following describes a compound? A compound is a substance composed of two or more different elements that are chemically bonded together.

What element is always present in an organic compound? Carbon is always present in an organic compound.

Within the human body, what is the most abundant chemical compound? Water is the most abundant chemical compound in the human body.