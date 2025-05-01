Back
Atom is to molecule as letter is to what? Atom is to molecule as letter is to word; atoms combine to form molecules just as letters combine to form words. What is the difference between an element and a compound? An element is a pure substance made of only one kind of atom, while a compound is a pure substance made of two or more different elements chemically bonded together. How does an element differ from a compound? An element consists of only one type of atom and cannot be broken down into simpler substances, whereas a compound is made of two or more different elements chemically bonded and can be separated into those elements by chemical means. Which of the following describes a compound? A compound is a substance composed of two or more different elements that are chemically bonded together. What element is always present in an organic compound? Carbon is always present in an organic compound. Within the human body, what is the most abundant chemical compound? Water is the most abundant chemical compound in the human body. What is the difference between an atom and an element? An atom is the basic unit of matter, while an element is a pure substance made up of only one kind of atom. How is a compound different from an element? A compound contains two or more different elements chemically bonded together, while an element contains only one kind of atom. A pure substance made of only one kind of atom is called what? A pure substance made of only one kind of atom is called an element. A compound differs from an element in that a compound: A compound consists of two or more different elements chemically bonded together, while an element contains only one type of atom. Which element is present in all organic compounds? Carbon is present in all organic compounds. Is table salt an element, compound, or mixture? Table salt is a compound. All organic molecules contain which element? All organic molecules contain carbon. Is baking soda a compound or mixture? Baking soda is a compound. Is aluminum foil an element, compound, or mixture? Aluminum foil is an element. Is water an element? No, water is a compound. Explain the difference between an element and a compound. An element is made of only one kind of atom, while a compound is made of two or more different elements chemically bonded together. Is coffee a compound? No, coffee is a mixture. What is the smallest unit of a compound? The smallest unit of a compound is a molecule. Is granite a compound? No, granite is a mixture. Can an element be broken down into a simpler substance? No, an element cannot be broken down into a simpler substance by chemical means. Is aluminum foil an element or compound? Aluminum foil is an element. All organic compounds contain the element: All organic compounds contain carbon. All organic molecules contain the element: All organic molecules contain carbon. Describe the difference between an element and a compound. An element is a substance made of only one kind of atom, while a compound is made of two or more different elements chemically bonded together. Which element must be present in an organic compound? Carbon must be present in an organic compound. Is copper wire an element, compound, or mixture? Copper wire is an element. A compound differs from a mixture because it: A compound has elements chemically bonded together, while a mixture consists of substances physically mixed but not chemically bonded. Is table salt a compound? Yes, table salt is a compound. Is propane an element? No, propane is a compound. Which substance is a compound? A substance made of two or more different elements chemically bonded together is a compound. All organic compounds contain which element? All organic compounds contain carbon. Which of the following is not a compound? A substance made of only one kind of atom (an element) is not a compound. Which of the following is an organic compound? An organic compound is one that contains carbon. Which element is the primary component of fossil fuels? Carbon is the primary component of fossil fuels. Which element makes up most of Earth's atmosphere? Nitrogen makes up most of Earth's atmosphere. What element exists in almost every compound in your body? Carbon exists in almost every compound in your body. What is the smallest unit of a chemical compound? The smallest unit of a chemical compound is a molecule. What is easier to separate: a mixture or a compound? A mixture is easier to separate because its components are physically mixed, not chemically bonded. What is milk: element, compound, or mixture? Milk is a mixture.
Classification of Matter quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40