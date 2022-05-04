So when it comes to the classification of matter, it all begins with its composition. We ask ourselves, is it a single composition or a variable composition? Now if it has a single composition, that means it's composed of a single type of substance. It's not mixed with another one. And if we're dealing with a single composition form of matter, then we label that a pure substance. Next, we ask ourselves, is this separable into simpler substances? If the answer is no, then it represents an element. Now, remember, from up above, an element is a type of matter composed of one kind of atom. Now a good example of this would be carbon. Carbon uses the symbol C. We'll learn about the symbols and element names later on, but for right now, carbon uses the letter C. It is an element because it's made up of one kind of atom, a carbon atom. Now, oxygen exists as O 2 and although there are 2 oxygen atoms, it's still an element because it's still made up of only one kind of atom, oxygen atoms. There just happens to be two of them. We also have Phosphorus, which in nature is P 4 and Sulfur, which is S 8 . The natural forms of these elements we'll also talk about later on when discussing the periodic table. But for now, realize all of these are elements because each of them is composed of only one kind of atom. Some of them are by themselves, like carbon, and in the others, there could be multiple of that same kind of atom. Now if our pure substance is separable into simpler substances, then we'll say that it's a compound. A compound is composed of 2 or more different elements chemically connected together. A good example is something we know, water. Remember water is H 2 O. It's made up of 2 hydrogen atoms and 1 oxygen atom. We also have, carbon dioxide, which we breathe out, which is made up of 1 carbon atom and 2 oxygen atoms. Then we have something a little bit less known, a natural sugar, glucose. Glucose is C 6 H 12 O 6 . It's made up of different elements together, carbon atoms, hydrogen, and oxygen. So glucose would fall under the definition of a compound. Now if our matter is composed of variable composition, that means it's different substances mixed together with the keyword being mixed. This means that we're dealing with mixtures. With mixtures, we ask ourselves, does it have a uniform composition where everything looks the same in the mixture or is it not uniform? If it's not a uniform mixture, it will be composed of different substances and we can tell them apart. This would be called a heterogeneous mixture. A great example is oil and water. The saying is oil and water don't mix. That's because if you were to take some water and pour some oil in it, shake it up, and then lie it down on a table, eventually you will be able to tell what part of the mixture is oil and what part is water because, again, oil and water don't mix. We can tell the different parts involved within the mixture. Now if it has a uniform composition, then it is a homogeneous mixture or homogeneous mixture. A great example of this is all around us, air. Air is a homogeneous mixture because air is composed of a lot of different things, but all of it looks the same to us. It's composed of oxygen, nitrogen, argon, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, as well as other things. It's a lot of different components, but everything looks the same. That is what a homogeneous mixture is. So remember, when it comes to classification of matter, looking at it from a macro view, we look at its composition first. From there, we go into pure substances and mixtures, which will help us identify the 3 major types of matter we talked about above. Now that we've gone over matter, let's go on to the next video.